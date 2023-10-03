Former WWE writer amused after Michael Cole's appearance on RAW

A former WWE writer seemed amused after Michael Cole's appearance and comments on RAW this week.

Brian Gewirtz was one of the lead writers for WWE RAW and SmackDown for several years. He was responsible for some of the most infamous segments and moments in WWE history. The former WWE writer showed his amusement at Cole's recent WWE appearance.

On WWE RAW, Michael Cole interviewed Seth Rollins about his upcoming match tonight. During this, the latter did an excellent job of putting Cole over by asking him how many shows he missed during his 26-year tenure with the company. Cole replied that he had only missed two shows.

This declaration caught the attention of Brian Gewirtz, who took to social media to say how much he had missed due to various reasons.

"Damn, I missed shows for vacation weeks, Jewish holidays, Mets playoff games (not many), not having a passport and two alone for fighting with Paul Heyman," he wrote.

Check out the tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Cole's work ethic is one of the biggest reasons he has been a mainstay on WWE television for several years.

What do you make of Michael Cole missing two shows in 26 years? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.