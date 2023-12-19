Former WWE writer blasts Rhea Ripley for ridiculous segment on RAW; highlights lack of seriousness (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels people should stop drawing comparisons between Rhea Ripley and Chyna.

Ripley was at ringside this week as Finn Balor and Damian Priest defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Creed Brothers. The chaos spilled to the outside as Ivy Nile and Rhea also got involved in the scuffle. Ivy showed her immense strength as she got the Women's World Champion on her shoulders.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that the spot ruined Rhea's credibility as a powerhouse. He felt that Chyna would have started punching Ivy's exposed face instead of flailing her hands.

"If you didn't think it was a comedy act, all you had to do was look at that spot with Ivy and Rhea Ripley when she got Ripley up on her shoulders. Can you imagine Chyna doing that? That's what people don't understand. After watching that tonight, don't ever compare this girl to Chyna. Ivy's got her up on the shoulders, her face is fully exposed, Rhea is doing all this like Wilma Flintstone rather than just cracking her in the face. Don't ever make the analogy with Rhea Ripley and Chyna again. You can watch all the times Chyna was on RAW, and never once did she act like a clown." [From 5:45 onwards]

You can watch the full episode here:

Although The Creed Brothers could not win the Undisputed tag titles, Ivy Nile will have her opportunity against Rhea Ripley at Day 1.

Are you excited to see Rhea vs. Ivy? Let us know in the comments section below.

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Legion of RAW and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.