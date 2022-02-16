"Did I miss something?" - Former WWE writer claims Dana Brooke looked 'stupid' in 24/7 Championship segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed the end to Dana Brooke's 24/7 Championship reign, expressing his confusion over the segment.

Brooke became the 24/7 Champion on the November 22 episode of RAW when she pinned former champion Cedric Alexander. The win began Brooke's first-ever title reign in WWE.

During the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, Russo criticized Brooke's title loss to Reggie, which involved the former 24/7 Champion's best friend betraying and pinning her during a date. Russo said the following:

“She’s gonna be sitting there wearing the belt, which is so stupid. Bro, I thought a guy wasn’t allowed to pin the girl, did something change in the show that I missed? But then Reggie pinned Dana Brooke and took the title. I’m like wait a minute did I miss something? Did I miss the all-elite show? Bro, Reggie pinned Dana and is now the champion. She kicked her little feet and he's the champ,” said Russo. (53:15- 55:36)

Like the WWE Hardcore Championship of old, the 24/7 title changes hands often, usually in comedic segments. Whether Dana Brooke can reclaim her title remains to be seen.

Dana Brooke has been on a solid run in WWE since the Queen's Crown Tournament

Back in October 2021, Dana Brooke participated in the Queen’s Crown Tournament, but was defeated by Shayna Baszler in the first round. Shortly afterward, Brooke won the 24/7 Championship by defeating former Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander.

On December 8th, Brooke successfully defended her title against Tamina. The 24/7 Champion then teamed up with Reggie to defeat R-Truth and Tamina in a mixed tag team match. The following week, the duo snagged another victory, this time over Tamina and Akira Tozawa.

WWE then teased a romantic storyline between Brooke and Reggie. This week on RAW, Brooke's best friend saved her from being chased by other WWE stars, including R-Truth, Tamina and Tozawa.

In the aftermath, Reggie confessed that he wanted to take his relationship with Brooke to the 'next level', but the now-former 24/7 Champion said she wanted to continue as friends.

Reggie got back at Brooke by pinning her and becoming the new champion. Dana will certainly look to avenge this betrayal as soon as next week.

