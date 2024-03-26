Former WWE writer claims The Rock's cameo on RAW was a game-changer for the flagship show (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels The Rock's star power boosted this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Final Boss made a surprise appearance on RAW this week, interrupting Cody Rhodes' promo. He just whispered something in The American Nightmare's ear before walking out of the ring. During the final segment of the show, the Hollywood star attacked Rhodes backstage, leaving him bruised and bloodied.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo acknowledged that this was the best show of the year because The Rock was on it. He pointed out that there was a clear difference in the star power between the 51-year-old legend and other roster members.

"It is gonna be the best show [of the year] with the Rock on it. It's like you got a movie and there's all B-players in the movie and all of a sudden Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp walk into the movie. The game changes. Rock is a game-changer. You hear that term all the time, game-changer. He is a game-changer." [From 14:02 onwards]

This week's appearance on RAW has got the fans talking about Rhodes' chances of winning at WrestleMania. The Final Boss is advertised for next week's RAW as well and will be flanked by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

