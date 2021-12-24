Former WWE writer criticizes Bianca Belair's "premature" move on RAW

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair defeated Doudrop on RAW earlier this week. However, one of the spots in the match did not sit well with former head writer Vince Russo.

During his appearance on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo highlighted Belair's jaw-dropping slam that allowed her to pick up a victory over Doudrop.

While he said the slam was impressive, Vince Russo feels that the WWE creative team might have booked it prematurely. Dr. Chris Featherstone noted that a spot so significant should have been reserved for a pay-per-view match, and Russo agreed.

"Throughout history, we have built up huge slams. Remember when they built up the Andre-Hulk? So yeah, bro, I'm with you 1000% Chris. I would have gone beyond the pay-per-view. You really could have built this thing up to make it mean something but I think they did it prematurely," said Vince Russo.

The feud between Bianca Belair and Doudrop on WWE RAW

Doudrop turned heel last month and took offense to The EST of WWE getting multiple opportunities on RAW. Belair has recently had multiple title shots as well as a spot on the Survivor Series team.

The superstars have been involved in multiple segments on the red brand, with most of the segments seeing Doudrop launch attacks on the former women's champion.

The two were booked to compete in a singles match on RAW this week and it was billed as the 'final chapter' of the feud between Bianca Belair and Doudrop.

Belair eventually managed to lift her opponent on her shoulders and hit the KOD to seal the victory. The spot sent fans into a frenzy and received a lot of attention on social media.

Bianca Belair's victory over Doudrop marks the end of their feud on the red brand. It will be interesting to see if Belair will return to the RAW Women's Championship picture or focus on gaining momentum ahead of Royal Rumble.

