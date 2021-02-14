Former WWE writer criticizes Christian's "chaotic" Royal Rumble booking [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has criticized the last-minute nature of Christian's booking for the 2021 Royal Rumble match.

On the first episode of Writing with Russo - SK Wrestling's newest show - the former WWE employee and creative let loose on WWE's apparent treatment of Christian leading up to the Rumble, specifically referring to the company only informing the star of his involvement in the highly-anticipated match a mere 48 hours prior.

Here is what Vince Russo had to say on Christian's involvement in the Royal Rumble match:

"Bro, I’m gonna make this real simple on you. I’m gonna talk to you in a language you can understand because this is not rocket science. First of all… it flipped my lid that I’m reading an interview with Christian online, the guy was contacted 7:30 Friday night to be in the Rumble. That tells you how out of control that company is. This is a guy that has not been in a ring for seven years! Now you’re gonna bring him back for the Royal Rumble, you’re going to give him forty eight hours notice?! You’re gonna totally kayfabe your crowd. That tells you how chaotic things are at the WWE."

Christian returned to WWE in the 2021 Royal Rumble match

Much like his best friend Edge did the year before, in the same match, Christian made a shocking return to WWE in this year's edition of the Men's Royal Rumble. Again, much like Edge, the WWE Universe was impressed with the conditioning and performance of Captain Charisma, who looked like he hadn't even missed a day out of the ring.

But while Christian was able to enjoy several minutes of in-ring action in the Rumble, as of right now there is no word as to what Christian's wrestling future will look like, as he revealed on WWE's The Bump:

“No decisions have been made... I’m not sure at this point. We’ll just take it day-by-day at this point.”

You can watch the clip from Writing with Russo at the link here:

