"That is insanity" - Former WWE writer criticizes Vince McMahon for firing superstars while Triple H's health was deteriorating (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently expressed his concern about Triple H's condition. The multi-time world champion suffered a cardiac event back in September 2021 and has been away from the ring due to his health condition.

On the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, Russo spoke about The Game’s condition and noted that the situation was life-threatening and serious.

Triple H @TripleH

See you soon I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT ! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)See you soon I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon 🙏❤️

Russo referenced The Cerebral Assassin's recent interview with Stephen A. Smith in which he got emotional and choked up while explaining his condition. The former WWE writer spoke candidly about his thoughts on Vince McMahon firing superstars Triple H had mentored despite The Game’s condition.

“I’ve watched the Stephen A. Smith interview with Triple H, obviously bro it was a very very life-threatening situation he went through. We saw him getting emotional and choked up, that was the Triple H I knew, that was the guy I knew and I knew this was very real. Only one thing really stings to me that nobody’s talking about it. So, literally Triple H is talking about being hours from death. So I know what Vince McMahon is, I really know, I truly know who Vince McMahon is, but you mean to tell me your son-in-law, your daughter’s husband, the father of your grandchildren is literally hours from death and you’re totally demolishing a company that he built, firing everybody, when this guy is in this type of situation. Why is nobody talking about that? That is insanity,” said Russo. (57:50- 59:43)

Former WWE Champion Triple H recently retired from professional wrestling

Triple H recently announced his retirement from professional wrestling. He enjoyed an illustrious career in the industry, winning multiple titles during his time in WWE.

In an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take, The Game announced his retirement due to his health.

Although The King of Kings has retired from the in-ring competition, he will continue his duties as the COO of WWE. Over the years, the legend also played a vital role in the development of NXT.

