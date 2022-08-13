Former WWE writer discloses one major advantage Triple H has over Vince McMahon

A former WWE writer revealed that The Game's familiarity with the NXT stars is an advantage for him over other creative heads - including Vince McMahon.

Triple H taking over the WWE creative has been an absolute game-changer. The WWE product has been well-received since he took over. Even AEW President Tony Khan admitted that the product has been much better since the regime change.

The head of creative position in WWE was in a bit of an unstable position. While Vince McMahon stepped back as the Chairman and CEO of WWE, Bruce Prichard initially took control of the creative. That would quickly change and Triple H would be announced as the head of creative while Vince McMahon retired for good.

One of the topics discussed by former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz on the Ariel Helwani show was the use of NXT talent. While WWE hasn't always utilized NXT talent well, Gewirtz revealed what Triple H has over Vince McMahon that will give him the advantage:

"If you're the head of creative and you don't know what they've done in NXT, it's just going to be hard to write to their strengths. It's going to be hard unless you have the patience to go watch it or explain it. Otherwise, if you say 'Well that was NXT, now we're going to start from scratch', that has been met with varying levels of success or in some cases, lack of success. So the fact that Triple H is so familiar with a lot of NXT talent and knows their strengths and knows how to present them, that's a real boon to RAW and SmackDown when you see these talents debut. And I'm kind of excited to see how it goes forward because there's definitely something different going on." (28:48-29:27)

Triple H has been bringing back released superstars frequently

With the returns of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Hit Row, Triple H only seems to have started when it comes to bringing released talent back. His eye for talent is different from Vince McMahon's, and it will be interesting to see how things progress.

It isn't just about the returns, but the push of superstars like Ciampa that has been among the several statements he has made. It will be interesting to see how the future of WWE moves forward. For the first time in years, there is more positive direction and hope from fans.

