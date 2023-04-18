Former WWE writer discusses how a real-life encounter between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory would go down (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the singles clash between United States Champion Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley on RAW.

Longtime rivals Theory and Bobby Lashley locked horns once again this week on RAW. The animosity between the two was on full display as they did not hold anything back. Just as The All Mighty caught his opponent in the Hurt Lock, Bronson Reed showed up from behind and attacked Lashley, ending the match in a no-contest.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo stated that WWE possibly booked Lashley and Austin Theory in a match once again because Reed was going to interfere. He did not like the bout because Theory looked like he was giving The All Mighty a tough time, which wouldn't have been the case in real life.

"Me personally, I do not like that a guy like Theory is taking a guy like Lashley to task. Again, I always go by, if this were real, Lashley would hurt Theory very, very, very badly. But they were able to give you this match because they knew they were gonna continue to [do] business with Reed, and they were just gonna toss it out." [55:35 - 56:03]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed were in a match last week

Bobby Lashley faced Bronson Reed in a first-time-ever encounter on last week's RAW.

The two behemoths battled hard for bragging rights, and soon, the action spilled outside the ring. The two were so engrossed in beating each other that they did not notice the referee's count. The official was then forced to end the bout via a double count-out.

However, this did not stop the two heavyweights from beating each other down. Eventually, several WWE officials rushed to ringside to separate them and restore some order.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse There is so much potential in a rivalry between Bobby Lashley & Bronson Reed.



These two hosses annihilated each other & the crowd ate up their brawl afterwards. There is so much potential in a rivalry between Bobby Lashley & Bronson Reed.These two hosses annihilated each other & the crowd ate up their brawl afterwards. https://t.co/1vYymTRutH

Are you excited to see Bobby Lashley's feud with Bronson Reed? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes