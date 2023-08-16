Former WWE writer explains why major Bray Wyatt feud failed

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has been showcased in many feuds throughout his career. However, former Stamford-based promotion writer Brian Gewirtz explains why his feud with LA Knight failed.

Wyatt's feud with Knight started in early 2023. They went in their first bout, a Pitch Black match on January 28 at Royal Rumble in which Wyatt came out on top. Both superstars locked horns in seven more matches, but Knight couldn't win. However, the WWE Universe wasn't a fan of the bouts.

Recently, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz talked about the feud on The Masked Man Show with Kaz podcast. He said the rivalry failed between the two superstars because the audience didn't know who they were back then.

After all, Bray Wyatt had changed his character from The Fiend, and LA Knight was performing as a manager of his sister, Maxxine Dupri.

"The LA Knight and Bray Wyatt, Mountain Dew on the Pole, or whatever match where Bray is a new character at that point, LA Knight was just Maxx Dupri like five seconds ago, we don't know who these people are."[33:30 - 33:42]

Bray Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, said that the WWE Superstar would soon return

Bray Wyatt has been injured since his last match, a Lights Out Street Fight against LA Knight. After that, he was supposed to feud with Bobby Lashley but suddenly stopped appearing on television without the Stamford-based promotion addressing his injury.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone at WrestleCon, Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, suggested that people shouldn't believe in a lot of things said on the internet and said that Wyatt would return to the company shortly.

"You read a lot of stuff on the internet, which I wouldn't believe a lot of it or, in my case, any of it. So, Bray Wyatt, I'm sure will return to WWE hopefully shortly and we'll go from there."

Fans want to see Wyatt make his return at Payback which is scheduled on September 2.

