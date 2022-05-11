"She’s the one person" - Former WWE writer explains who Ronda Rousey should feud with after beating Charlotte Flair

Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide recently discussed which WWE stars could feud with Ronda Rousey after her latest win at WrestleMania Backlash.

At Sunday's premium live event, the former UFC Champion defeated Charlotte Flair in an ’I Quit' match. In doing so, Ronda marked the beginning of her first reign as the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

On Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, Famuyide mentioned that the returning Lacey Evans is a potential name that could square off against Ronda Rousey. He then highlighted how Bayley is the only member of the Four Horsewomen who hasn't worked with Ronda in a high-profile match.

“But in that case, I think it’s also the possibility of returning Bayley, who’s been kind of like sitting in the sideline for a while and she’s the one person out of the four horsewomen who haven’t really got to touch Ronda yet, so I think the fact that she has gotten through Sasha, Charlotte and Becky, not really Becky so far, but I think she has got to build something great with Bayley.” (7:24-7:46)

Renee Paquette added that she couldn't agree more and is excited to see Bayley return to WWE.

Charlotte Flair was recently written off WWE TV after her match against Ronda Rousey

WWE seems to have written Charlotte Flair off TV after her loss to Ronda at WrestleMania Backlash. Several reports suggest that The Queen will take some time off from in-ring action after her recent run as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, it has been noted that Flair is planning on getting married to her long-time partner, Andrade El Idolo.

“That is, in fact, the case. It’s the angle to write her off to get married. So yeah!”

As per WWE, Flair suffered an arm injury during her match on Sunday's show. Meltzer isn't sure how long The Queen will be out. However, he feels one naturally has to be sidelined for at least two months with a broken arm. He added:

“Well, if you do a broken arm injury, you have to be out of action for at least a couple of months, or else it’s kind of like a stupid injury to do, you know, because it’d be so fake as you broke your arm and you’re back in four weeks. So yeah, I don’t know how long ( she will be out for)”

It will be interesting to see when the second-generation star returns to in-ring competition.

Who do you think will be Ronda Rousey’s next on-screen rival? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh