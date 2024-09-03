  • home icon
  • Former WWE writer exposes major flaw in current Wyatt Sicks storyline on RAW (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Sep 03, 2024 13:22 GMT
The Wyatt Sicks have been a fearsome presence on Monday Night RAW [Image credits: WWE]
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not a fan of The Wyatt Sicks. The leader of the faction, Uncle Howdy, faced Chad Gable last week on RAW.

After a bitter defeat at the hands of Uncle Howdy, Chad Gable was out for retribution. On last night's episode, he helped American Made earn the win over his former pupils Alpha Academy in a tag team match.

During this week's Legion of RAW episode, Russo detailed that there is still no explanation for why The Wyatt Sicks were feuding with Chad Gable. The veteran writer compared the faction to the Groovie Goolies and claimed that there was an entire locker room full of stars and yet they chose to attack Gable without any rhyme or reason.

"The Groovie Goolies have still not explained to us why Chad Gable was targeted. They still have not explained. I still have no idea. You got a locker room full of people. Why was Chad Gable targeted? They still have not explained that." [From 39:37 onwards]

The rivalry between American Made and the Wyatts has been heating up over the last few weeks. This week on RAW, Gable got on the mic and challenged the Sicks to a Street Fight. Uncle Howdy appeared and accepted the challenge on behalf of his team.

It will be interesting to see how The Wyatt Sicks fare in the Street Fight next week on RAW.

