Former WWE writer feels 37-year-old star should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. feels Jey Uso should be the Bloodline member to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Bloodline has been a dominant force in WWE for over two years, but things came crashing down when the Usos got fed up with the disrespect and decided to go their own way. The twins Superkicked The Tribal Chief to make it clear that they were done with the faction.

On a recent episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer claimed that there was still more drama to come out of the Bloodline saga.

Freddie Prinze Jr. wanted to see Jey Uso start a personal feud with Roman and challenge the Tribal Chief for the gold next after Money in the Bank.

"My thing is like, of the Usos, it's gotta be Jey that wrestles for the championship. That's what I would do. So there's another chapter to go and then we can see where it goes. But I got the Usos winning the match." [From 21:39 - 21:52]

Freddie Prinze Jr. reasoned why Jey Uso would be a perfect foil for Roman Reigns

During the same conversation, Freddie also spoke about Jey Uso's body language. He claimed that Jey was one of the best at facial expressions in the ring, making him a relatable babyface.

"Jey Uso has the, and I don't think that there's anyone that anybody could even bring to the argument, Jey Uso has the single best body language in professional wrestling. Like he lets you know exactly how he feels. He would be the worst poker player." Freddie continued, "As bad as he would be at a poker table, it is awesome to watch in a professional wrestling ring." [From 22:28 - 23:02]

It is interesting to note that Jey was, in fact, one of the earliest contenders for the Universal Championship when Roman Reigns won the title back in 2020.

The two stars had some memorable matches at Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell during the peak of the Thunderdome Era in WWE.

