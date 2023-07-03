Former WWE writer fires shot at Vince McMahon and Triple H after 41-year-old's major accomplishment at Money in the Bank

After the 2023 Money in the Bank, former WWE writer Vince Russo criticized Vince McMahon and Chief Content Officer Triple H for their creative actions toward a wrestling veteran Natalya, despite her recent major accomplishment.

Natalya did not competed at the Premium Live Event, but she had an exciting weekend. The 41-year-old was honored with six Guinness World Records certificates for her tenure in WWE, which were presented backstage at Money in the Bank.

Since Nattie was not a part of MITB and her current run in the promotion has been underwhelming, former WWE writer Vince Russo called out Vince McMahon and Triple H. Russo assertively asked who among the two men was “incompetent” one for putting Natalya in a failed spot.

“@NatbyNature Received Six Guinness World Record Certificates At WWE Money In The Bank. But, yet @WWE Creative has ‘Nothing For Her.’ Who's the INCOMPETENT ONE HERE, @TripleH @VinceMcMahon?Just asking,” Vince Russo wrote.

Natalya shared her thoughts on receiving six Guinness World Record certifications at Money in the Bank

Natalya responded to being recognized at Money in the Bank by stating that hard work obtained each award.

The former Divas Champion was presented Guinness World Record certificates for the following records in the Stamford-based company:

Most WWE matches (female) - 1,514

Most WWE wins in a career (female) - 663

Most WWE PLE appearances (female) - 75

Most WWE WrestleMania appearances (female) - 8

Most WWE RAW matches - 174

Most WWE SmackDown matches - 200

Nattie expressed gratitude to Guinness World Records for the certificates on Twitter. She stated that these are the kinds of figures that portray a picture of her legacy once her ring career is over.

Nattie @NatbyNature Guinness World Records @GWR



guinnessworldrecords.com/news/2023/6/na… Congratulations to @WWE superstar @NatbyNature 🤼‍♀️ Congratulations to @WWE superstar @NatbyNature 🤼‍♀️🎉guinnessworldrecords.com/news/2023/6/na… These kinds of stats paint the picture that I want for my legacy, long after I’m done. Each one of these records was attained while trying my hardest to build a division, not a person. That’s what my family has taught me. Wrestling is a singles sport you can’t do on your own. twitter.com/gwr/status/167… These kinds of stats paint the picture that I want for my legacy, long after I’m done. Each one of these records was attained while trying my hardest to build a division, not a person. That’s what my family has taught me. Wrestling is a singles sport you can’t do on your own. twitter.com/gwr/status/167… https://t.co/LFFrRvvL85

On the upcoming edition of RAW, the Queen of Harts will get another chance at Rhea Ripley's title. She faced off against the Judgment Day member during Night of Champions, but The Eradicator crushed her.

It remains to be seen how WWE creatives unfold further direction for Natalya after Russo’s shots.

