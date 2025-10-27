Former WWE writer lists the difference between Triple H and Vince McMahon as head booker (Exclusive)

Former WWE CEO and Chairman, Vince McMahon, used to be the creative head in the promotion for decades. After he stepped away from his duties in WWE, his son-in-law, Triple H, was promoted to become the company's Chief Content Officer and has since been in charge of the company's main roster shows.

Ad

Several fans were becoming frustrated with Vince McMahon's booking towards the end of his tenure and were calling for Triple H to take over, following his impressive work in NXT. Under the 14-time World Champion, the quality of the content has improved massively for the majority of the fans.

However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo shares a differing opinion. He was speaking on Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, and he explained the major difference he sees between Vince and Triple H. He feels that Hunter is very friendly with the wrestlers and appreciates them after a match, while Vince was always looking to point out things he didn't like.

Ad

Trending

"Guys, if you want to really see Triple H behind the scenes, watch the Unreal. This is the guy hugging everybody after their matches, forehead against forehead, how great and how wonderful you are. Bro, Vince was always cracking the whip, man. If you had a five-star match out there, he's going to point out the one thing he didn't like because, you know, he wants to get more out of you. That really made a huge difference, bro, across the board," Russo said.

Ad

Did The Rock's "Final Boss" run hurt WWE? Watch Here!

Ad

The morale of the locker room has been at an all-time high ever since Triple H took over as head booker. Many wrestlers who returned to WWE after Paul Levesque was put in charge credit The Game as the driving force behind their move, indicating the faith they have in the 56-year-old.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences