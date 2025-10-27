Former WWE writer lists the difference between Triple H and Vince McMahon as head booker (Exclusive)

Former WWE CEO and Chairman, Vince McMahon, used to be the creative head in the promotion for decades. After he stepped away from his duties in WWE, his son-in-law, Triple H, was promoted to become the company's Chief Content Officer and has since been in charge of the company's main roster shows.
Several fans were becoming frustrated with Vince McMahon's booking towards the end of his tenure and were calling for Triple H to take over, following his impressive work in NXT. Under the 14-time World Champion, the quality of the content has improved massively for the majority of the fans.
However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo shares a differing opinion. He was speaking on Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, and he explained the major difference he sees between Vince and Triple H. He feels that Hunter is very friendly with the wrestlers and appreciates them after a match, while Vince was always looking to point out things he didn't like.
"Guys, if you want to really see Triple H behind the scenes, watch the Unreal. This is the guy hugging everybody after their matches, forehead against forehead, how great and how wonderful you are. Bro, Vince was always cracking the whip, man. If you had a five-star match out there, he's going to point out the one thing he didn't like because, you know, he wants to get more out of you. That really made a huge difference, bro, across the board," Russo said.
The morale of the locker room has been at an all-time high ever since Triple H took over as head booker. Many wrestlers who returned to WWE after Paul Levesque was put in charge credit The Game as the driving force behind their move, indicating the faith they have in the 56-year-old.
