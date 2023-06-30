Former WWE writer makes bold prediction about Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa after Money in the Bank 

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. feels Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will continue to carry on the legacy of the Bloodline even after Money in the Bank.

The faction came crumbling down after The Usos Superkicked Reigns a couple of weeks ago and decided to go their way. The entire Bloodline will be involved in a Civil War at Money in the Bank this Saturday as Roman and Solo seek retribution from Jimmy and Jey for their actions.

On a recent episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer felt that irrespective of the result, neither team would look bad. He claimed that The Usos are the top tag team in WWE, which will not be tarnished even if they do not win this Saturday.

He also predicted that Roman and Solo were not breaking up anytime soon.

"I have The Usos winning this match, although the only reason I didn't say who I thought was gonna win in my breakdown of it is because I don't care. It doesn't hurt either side, whoever loses. They're still the best tag team ever if they lose. And if they win, they're still the best tag team ever. Roman Reigns and Solo, I don't think, are breaking up in this. So I think there's still room," Prinze Jr. said. [From 21:13 - 21:37]

Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown this Friday

Last week on the blue brand, Solo was in the main event facing off with Sheamus. The Enforcer gave a violent beatdown on the Celtic Warrior to the point where the match had to be stopped.

However, Solo was not done, and he attacked the EMTs at ringside who were checking on Sheamus. The Usos then rushed to the ring and neutralized their brother with Superkicks.

With no Roman Reigns to watch his back, Solo fell victim to a double Splash by Jimmy and Jey.

ReignsOfficial @JadejaLk Roman Reigns return to this friday on WWE. Roman Reigns return to this friday on WWE. https://t.co/YUr7r21iEG

This week Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown and look to gain some control over his cousins before the blockbuster match at the premium live event.

Who do you think will go over at Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments section below.

