"We were all scrambling" - Former WWE writer recalls hilarious story behind a Nia Jax and Kairi Sane segment backstage (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Julie Harrison-Harney shared an anecdote from her days as a producer when she was involved in a segment involving Nia Jax and Kairi Sane. Although Julie was a part of the production team, she wished she could have written the segment instead.

Kairi Sane, along with her partner Asuka, was a part of a short feud with Nia Jax in the summer of 2020. That year's May 18 edition of RAW saw the former women's champion attack Kairi, laying her out while she was playing a recorder backstage.

Speaking about the segment in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Julie detailed that it was one of her favorite moments in WWE and wished she could have written that part:

"There was a backstage piece where Kairi Sane was leaving and she plays the recorder. It was probably one of my favorite moments because we just wanted to have a fun, silly thing. So we asked Kairi, 'do you play an instrument?' as Nia Jax was supposed to attack her backstage. So we asked Kairi if there was anything she could be doing or practicing and Kairi was like 'I play the recorder' and we were like, 'That's the bit, that's all.' Then she actually lost the recorder. We couldn't find it and so we were all scrambling. I didn't write it but I wish I could say I wrote the recorder. I was on set, helping with it when it was being produced and I feel very proud to have been a part of it." [ 19:10-20:43]

Nia Jax and Kairi Sane are no longer with WWE

While both women may have once been an integral part of the flagship program, they are no longer associated with the promotion.

The Irresistible Force was released from her WWE contract last year in November, while Kairi departed the company back in 2020. The Japanese sensation recently made her return to World Wonder Ring Stardom.

