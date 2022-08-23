"How are you not following up?" - Former WWE writer points out an issue with Triple H's booking on RAW by using Kevin Owens' segment (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has pointed out a major issue with the booking of Monday Night RAW. He used one of Kevin Owens' recent segments as an example.

A few weeks ago, WWE booked a match between Owens and Ezekiel. However, the bout never officially took place after The Prizefighter ambushed his arch-rival and destroyed him around the ring area.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that WWE needs to feature some of the superstars every week to get them over with the audience.

He further noted how the creative failed to follow up on Owens' momentum after he attacked Ezekiel on RAW and even powerbombed him on the apron.

"In order to get somebody over Chris, they need to be on every single week. Where's Rey? Where's Ezekiel? Where's Dominik? They have to have a presence every single week. The number that Kevin Owens did on Ezekiel, how are you not following up on his status?" said Russo. [29:19 – 30:32]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW below:

Vince Russo also speculated on Elias' return amid Ezekiel's ongoing storyline with Kevin Owens

During the same edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that Ezekiel could be returning to WWE programming in the near future.

However, he seemed quite confused as to how WWE would book a feud between him and Kevin Owens, given that both men are highly popular with the fans. Russo said:

"Well, Elias has to make his comeback, right? But I don't know what good that is going to do because Kevin Owens is a babyface. So I have no idea what all that heat he got on Ezekiel to open the door for Elias so they can bring Elias back and fail Elias once again. So, I got no idea, bro. I got no idea."

Owens has been aiming to get his hands on a championship once again in WWE. However, his feud with Ezekiel, Elias, and the rest of their family could be far from over.

When using the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali