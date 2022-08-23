Ex-WWE personality speculates on Elias' big return amid storyline with Kevin Owens (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Elias could be on his way back to WWE programming to possibly continue Ezekiel's feud with Kevin Owens.

For months, 'Zeke has been feuding with the former WWE Universal Champion, who has been convinced that both Elias and Ezekiel are the same person.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why WWE would book Elias and Owens into a potential feud, considering that The Prizefighter is also a babyface at the moment.

"Well, Elias has to make his big comeback, right? But I don't know what good that is going to do because Kevin Owens is a babyface now, right? So I have no idea what all that heat he got on Ezekiel to open the door for Elias so they can bring Elias back and fail Elias once again. So, I got no idea, bro. I got no idea," said Russo. [25:40 – 26:09]

Elias has been absent from in-ring competition in recent months but has been spotted alongside Ezekiel on WWE TV.

A few weeks ago, the two kayfabe brothers even appeared alongside each other on the red brand, with the former 24/7 Champion smashing his guitar on Owens.

Kevin Owens recently spoke about the major changes since Triple H took over the creative team

Kevin Owens has always been regarded as one of the top stars in WWE. A former Universal, Intercontinental, and United States Champion, KO has made it clear that he once again wants to add a title belt to his list of accomplishments.

Speaking on RAW Talk recently, Owens claimed that the "Kevin Owens Show" is back and it is better than ever. He said:

"But see there's been a lot of changes lately, right? And for me, the only option, the only option with all the changes wasn't to evolve, it was actually to go back to what I used to be. And now, I mean, people can see it. This, this is the shirt I wore when I made my WWE debut in NXT and this always worked out for me. I called myself a prizefighter in the past, I called myself a prizefighter last week and tonight in Toronto." Owens added: "I'm proud, but it is just the beginning because the Kevin Owens show is back And it's better than ever."

It now remains to be seen if Owens gets confronted by the returning Elias or if he can shift his focus towards a championship and possibly win a title by the end of 2022.

