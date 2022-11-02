Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Bobby Lashley would secure a massive win over Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

One of the most anticipated and unpredictable matches of the Saudi Arabia show is between The Beast Incarnate and The All Mighty.

Brock Lesnar indirectly cost Bobby Lashley his United States Championship on RAW a few weeks back when he laid him down just before his title match against Seth Rollins.

After that, a vengeful and angry Lashley challenged Lesnar for a one-on-one match, which the latter accepted for Crown Jewel this Saturday night. While it's hard to determine who would walk away with the decisive win at the Premium Live Event, Vince Russo believes it should be Bobby Lashley.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer stated that there seems to be a pattern to all matches at Crown Jewel and that Lashley is the easy favorite to win.

"It's the same thing. It's a pattern here of who you have to put over. And there's a pattern here, and definitely Lashley, oh my god, bro," said Vince Russo. (12:26 - 12:38)

Dutch Mantell says Brock Lesnar will win at Crown Jewel

Contrary to what Vince Russo thinks, Dutch Mantell believes The Beast Incarnate would come up victorious at Crown Jewel 2022.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the former WWE manager stated that Lesnar and Lashley's match could be the first chapter of a long feud between the two behemoths.

"I think this is a brand-new angle for them, so they're gonna try to kick-start this thing. I think Brock goes over [wins]. Lashley is a babyface, right? I don't think it matters with those guys. They don't really change styles anyway. They just beat each other up," said Dutch Mantell.

Lesnar and Lashley first battled it out at Royal Rumble 2022, where The All Mighty won, thanks to timely interference from Roman Reigns. It'll be interesting to see whether Brock Lesnar can avenge the loss at Crown Jewel.

