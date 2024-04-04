Former WWE writer provides major update on The Rock's future after WrestleMania 40

The Rock will be one of the busiest people at WrestleMania 40. On Night 1, he will be teaming up with his cousin Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. And, assuming they win, he will certainly be ringside for the main event of Night 2, as Bloodline Rules come into effect. But, what is The Final Boss' plan post WrestleMania?

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding The Rock's schedule. As a Hollywood megastar, it would be unsurprising for him to move on quickly from his on-screen role in WWE. Well, former WWE head writer and current Senior Vice President of The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions, Brian Gewirtz, has provided an update about The Final Boss' future.

Speaking to ESPN after the March 25 episode of RAW, Gewirtz shared The Rock's plans for after WrestleMania 40. He claimed that Dwayne Johnson will continue to be a presence in WWE going forward. Furthermore, and more importantly, he confirmed that The Brahma Bull has no plans of "going off into the sunset" immediately after 'Mania.

"But I do think there's gonna be a Rock presence in WWE going forward until whenever he doesn't want to. I could definitely say that this isn't [over a] day after WrestleMania and I'm gonna go off into the sunset now," said Gewirtz. [H/T: ESPN]

This will certainly be exciting news for the WWE Universe. There can be no denying that Dwyane Johnson has lived up to his end of the bargain, making pro wrestling cool again. Hopefully, Gewirtz's claims are true and we get to see more of The Final Boss in WWE.

Cody Rhodes recently likened The Rock to Hollywood Hulk Hogan

One of The Rock's biggest problems heading into WrestleMania 40 is Cody Rhodes. Over the last two weeks, their animosity toward each other has reached new heights, as The Final Boss has left The American Nightmare bloodied and battered. Some may even say that this version of Rock is nothing short of ruthless.

Well, Cody Rhodes recently shared his thoughts on Johnson's return in an appearance on First Take. Speaking to Stephen A. Smith and Christine Williamson, Rhodes went in-depth into the character of The Final Boss. He believes that this return has elevated the spectacle that is WrestleMania, even comparing this version of Rock to Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

There certainly are similarities between the two characters. Especially considering how the WWE Universe cannot decide whether to hate or love The Final Boss, just like they did all those years back with Hollywood Hulk Hogan. But only time will tell if he will receive a similar reception as Hollywood Hogan at WrestleMania 40.

