What does Cody Rhodes think of The Rock coming back to WWE? Exploring his honest answer

Cody Rhodes is set to face two of WWE's biggest wrestlers this weekend, The Rock and Roman Reigns. While many fans are excited to see The Brahma Bull return to the company and in the ring after years away, that wasn't everybody's initial reaction. Interestingly, The American Nightmare also had polarizing views at first.

WWE began 2024 with The Rock returning on the first RAW of the year and immediately putting Roman Reigns on notice. Weeks later, after the Royal Rumble, he came face-to-face with his cousin and teased a match at WrestleMania 40, pushing aside Cody Rhodes. Fans expressed their disdain over this, and the company decided to make changes like The Brahma Bull turning heel, The Tribal Chief facing his WrestleMania 39 opponent, and having a tag team match as a main event.

Cody reveals his honest thoughts about The Rock's return

Cody Rhodes opened up about his thoughts on The Rock's return during his recent appearance at First Take. The American Nightmare stated that it was different from what everybody anticipated. He acknowledged that even if Dwayne Johnson is a "Mount Rushmore Level" person, he wasn't a big fan of the latter just returning and rushing to the main event against his cousin.

Cody continued, saying he was glad fans expressed their disappointment and chose him to fight Roman instead. He added that due to these changes, The Final Boss was introduced, whom he compared to Hollywood Hulk Hogan. Rhodes didn't want to say something positive to his opponent but did praise the Hollywood star for quickly adapting to the change and turning it into something special.

How did The Rock react to fans wanting Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL instead?

Dwayne solidified his heel turn at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff

While many have been dreaming of the dream match between Reigns and Rock, it seemed more logical to put Cody against Roman instead. As it turns out, this was something even The Final Boss agreed with.

Brian Gerwitz, The Rock's business partner and former WWE writer, revealed Dwayne agreed with fans who said Cody should face Roman since Rhodes won this year's Royal Rumble and couldn't defeat Reigns last year. Johnson felt they should continue the story and play as if it's real-life since there's no logical reason for Cody not wanting to face Roman.

What happened to The Rock and Cody Rhodes' recent WWE meeting?

Dwayne and Cody Rhodes faced on the final WWE RAW before WrestleMania XL. During the episode, The Bloodline delivered a brutal beatdown to Cody and Seth Rollins.

It would be interesting to see who will walk out as the victor at WrestleMania XL.

