Brian Gewirtz reveals The Rock's real-life reaction to the WWE Universe wanting Cody Rhodes to finish his story

Former WWE writer and The Rock's business partner, Brian Gewirtz, recently revealed The Final Boss' reaction to Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble win.

The Rock returned to the Stamford-based company on the Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW last January to tease going after his cousin, Roman Reigns. However, Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble later that month to earn a world title shot at WrestleMania XL.

Although Rhodes declared his intentions to challenge The Tribal Chief for the second consecutive year, he seemingly gave up his spot to The Final Boss. Nevertheless, he later changed his mind and chose to face the leader of The Bloodline after fans' backlash over The Rock potentially replacing him in the main event of The Show of Shows.

The American Nightmare will now square off against Reigns on Night Two. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief will team up with The Rock to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One.

In an interview with ESPN, Gewirtz opened up about his business partner's reaction to The American Nightmare winning the Royal Rumble match.

"Would the fans be as adamant [that] Cody [Rhodes] needs to finish his story if he didn't win the Royal Rumble? Once he won the Royal Rumble, then I think there was a certain element of, 'Hey, don't screw with us now!' You can't dangle the Royal Rumble win and then take it away. And I think everyone, Rock included, was like, 'Yeah, they're right. We should continue this story as it naturally would play out if this were real life,'" he said.

The former WWE writer added:

"If this were real life and he won the Rumble and he didn't win last year's WrestleMania, there's literally no logical reason—even though you could try to make one up—why he wouldn't want to face Roman and win the title?"

The Bloodline destroyed Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Last night, The Rock and Roman Reigns appeared on the final RAW before WrestleMania XL. Although World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins challenged the members of The Bloodline to a one-on-one match, Solo Sikoa was the one who stepped up to face The Visionary.

As Rollins was close to beating Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules match in the main event, Jimmy Uso interfered before engaging in a brawl with his twin brother, Jey. The Final Boss also attempted to get involved when Cody Rhodes surprisingly rushed to the ring and attacked him.

The American Nightmare was about to hit The Final Boss with a Rock Bottom on the announce table when Reigns attacked him. The Tribal Chief and The Rock proceeded to beat down their WrestleMania opponents inside the ring with a weight belt.

Over the past few weeks, fans and experts have discussed whether Rhodes needs more help to overcome The Bloodline at WrestleMania XL. Hall of Famer Rikishi recently suggested that Dustin Rhodes make a surprising comeback to aid his brother.