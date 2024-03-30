Cody Rhodes receiving help from 15-time WWE champion at WrestleMania XL against The Bloodline is possible, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi believes Dustin Rhodes could come to his brother Cody Rhodes' aid at WrestleMania against The Bloodline.

The American Nightmare is set to battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Night Two of this year's Show of Shows. He will also team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to square off against The Tribal Chief and The Rock in a massive tag team match on Night One.

Speaking on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the wrestling legend suggested Cody's brother, Dustin, could return to the Stamford-based company after five years to help his brother against The Bloodline. The 15-time WWE titleholder is currently under contract with AEW.

"I kinda see, I don't know how that would work, but I would almost see his brother come out, Dustin Rhodes. You know, to really tie this story in, blah, blah, blah. You seen Uce call out The Rock, dropped the F-bombs on Rock, you know what I mean. I don't know, man. I never seen Dustin cuss like that before," he said. [18:48 - 19:19]

Dustin Rhodes teased getting involved in Cody Rhodes' WWE storyline

While the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has the help of The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes' allies are Jey Uso and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Meanwhile, several fans have expressed their desire to see Dustin Rhodes get involved in this heated storyline. The AEW star recently responded to a fan who tweeted the same, claiming he was 'here for it more than you know,' seemingly teasing a potential comeback.

Although Hall of Famer Bully Ray would like to see Dustin return to join forces with his brother in his feud with The Bloodline, he admitted that the chances of that happening do not exceed one percent.

