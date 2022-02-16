"Some crazy lady" - Former WWE writer questions Becky Lynch's recent change in appearance (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Becky Lynch’s new look and attire from a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Lynch is currently in a feud with WWE Hall of Famer, Lita. The feud between the two began when Lita challenged Lynch for her RAW Women’s Championship.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion Of RAW, Russo discussed Lynch’s appearance. He mentioned that Big Time Becks looked the same as famous singer Cyndi Lauper. Lynch's attire initially seemed to have confused Russo.

“Was that Becky Lynch? The first half of the promo I thought Cyndi Lauper. Then we went from Cyndi Lauper and we made the transition to some crazy lady. So, we’re now dressing like Cyndi Lauper, and then we are turning into crazy beg lady. I have got nothing against Becky Lynch, I told you she won me over a little bit by putting over her family first and her little baby. That was great," said Russo.( 56:29- 58:05)

Becky Lynch will face Lita in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match

After retaining her RAW Women’s Championship against Doudrop at the Royal Rumble premium live event, The Man was challenged by WWE Hall of Famer, Lita in the aftermath of the same show. Lita also competed in the 30-Women, elimination battle royal at the Rumble.

Shortly after, on an episode of RAW, Lita stepped up to Lynch and challenged for her for the crown, which Lynch eventually accepted.

On the latest episode of RAW, Lynch and Lita signed the contracts for their Elimination Chamber Match. During the segment, Big Time Becks threatened the legend as she signed the contract, and tossed the papers in Lita's face before exiting the ring.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 will take place on the 19th of February, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

