Former WWE writer reacts to recent allegations toward Vince McMahon

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the recent investigations and accusations against Vince McMahon.

For those unaware, The Wall Street Journal recently unveiled that WWE is investigating a secret $3 million settlement paid to a former employee of Mr. McMahon. The probe has also unearthed several claims of misconduct from former employees toward The Chairman and top executive John Laurinaitis.

Vince Russo, the head writer during the height of The Attitude Era, has opined on the allegations in a series of tweets. He first shared a link to an article about the situation and followed it up by claiming WWE wanted him to work for free, probably because Vince had took out the $3 million.

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso Now THIS is what I want to see on the show!!! WWE board investigates secret $3 million hush payment by Vince McMahon cnbc.com/2022/06/15/wwe… Now THIS is what I want to see on the show!!! WWE board investigates secret $3 million hush payment by Vince McMahon cnbc.com/2022/06/15/wwe…

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso Now it makes sense. No wonder VKM wanted me to work for FREE. He had to SOMEHOW make up that Cool 3 Mil Living in Sin at the Holiday Inn!!! Now it makes sense. No wonder VKM wanted me to work for FREE. He had to SOMEHOW make up that Cool 3 Mil Living in Sin at the Holiday Inn!!!

Russo then added that he'd take the news with a glass of Karma (spelled "Kharma"). He also joked about whether the whole thing would be covered in a Netflix docu-series.

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso Yeah, man, I’ll take that with a Large, Cold Glass of KHARMA!!! Yeah, man, I’ll take that with a Large, Cold Glass of KHARMA!!!

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso Will this be covered in the Netflix Doc? Bro, me and Ferrara couldn’t have written a better script. This is GOLD, Jerry, GOLD!!! Vince-I’ll stop-just send me some HUSH MONEY!!!! (Fake Wrestling Laugh). Will this be covered in the Netflix Doc? Bro, me and Ferrara couldn’t have written a better script. This is GOLD, Jerry, GOLD!!! Vince-I’ll stop-just send me some HUSH MONEY!!!! (Fake Wrestling Laugh).

He then wondered if Vince's children Stephanie and Shane McMahon, who both stepped away from the company in 2022, knew this was coming.

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso So much of this is beginning to make sense. Did the Children know this was coming? Bro, you live a good, HONEST life and this S*** doesn’t happen. Real simple. So much of this is beginning to make sense. Did the Children know this was coming? Bro, you live a good, HONEST life and this S*** doesn’t happen. Real simple.

What were Vince Russo's final thoughts about the Vince McMahon allegations?

After posting his initial run of tweets, Russo ended the discussion with some cold truth.

The former WWE head writer noted that it doesn't matter how much money one makes; what matters is walking the right path:

"I’ll stop now. Just remember —- NO ONE is above it all. NO ONE. Doesn’t matter how much you have in your wallet. Just walk the right path, that’s all. I’m stopping now. I had my sh**s and giggles," Russo wrote.

Russo has not worked for WWE since 2002 when he was briefly re-hired after the collapse of WCW. But due to creative differences, he left the Stamforb-based promotion again.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops as time goes on. You can read more about Vince McMahon by clicking here.

