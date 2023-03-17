Former WWE writer recalls bizarre storyline that was the "turning point" for Vince McMahon on Sami Zayn

Former WWE head writer Brian Gerwitz has shed light on the 'Cleopatra's Golden Egg' storyline from late 2021 that changed Vince McMahon's vision about Sami Zayn.

The company featured an intriguing yet bizarre crossover between WWE and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Netflix film, Red Notice. According to the storyline, Vince McMahon arrived at a venue carrying Cleopatra's Egg.

However, it was stolen, and Sami Zayn later revealed to Mr. McMahon that Austin Theory was the perpetrator.

Brian Gerwitz revealed on The Bill Simmons Show that the original plans for the angle were much worse. While the storyline was strange, the 77-year-old recognized Sami Zayn as the magical, golden egg of a performer he was through those wacky Red Notice segments.

"That was the turning point as far as Vince going, 'Hey, this Sami is... I mean, I always liked him but... I think we should look at that egg angle now a little bit differently and perhaps give props to the golden, magical, $100 million egg because - listen, talent always rises to the top and Sami is amazing and would have risen to the top anyway.' I just thought it was funny that it was those vignettes where Vince really took notice as far as Sami as a performer," Gerwitz said. [H/T - F4Online]

Xavier Woods fought against Vince McMahon's plan to turn him heel

Mr. McMahon is famous in WWE for his creative contributions, such as Kofi Kingston losing the world championship to Brock Lesnar in a seven-second match. On that note, despite the trio's opposition to an on-screen split, Vince made several pitches to separate up The New Day.

According to Fightful Select, the former WWE Chairman wanted Xavier Woods to turn heel on Kofi Kingston. This was in 2021 when the 36-year-old became the 22nd King of the Ring winner and briefly went by the moniker King Woods.

WWE Gimmicks That Just Didn’t Workout @DidntWorkoutWWE The New Day “Positivity Preachers”: When the new day first debuted they were not a hit, fans rejected the group almost immediately, changing the chant from “new day rocks” to “new day sucks”. (1/2) The New Day “Positivity Preachers”: When the new day first debuted they were not a hit, fans rejected the group almost immediately, changing the chant from “new day rocks” to “new day sucks”. (1/2) https://t.co/zdQihyFESG

Vince McMahon proposed the turn because "it's what a king would do," but Xavier Woods objected. As it turns out, the pitch came from the boss following McMahon's directive that the two men should not be referred to as The New Day without Big E present.

Both Kofi Kingston and Big E are currently out injured. Despite not performing as a trio for a year due to the latter's career-threatening neck injury, the company has no plans for The New Day to disband.

Do you think Vince McMahon should return to the creative direction of WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes