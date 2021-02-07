Former WWE writer reveals Chris Jericho could have won the 2000 Royal Rumble, praises The Rock [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has revealed that Chris Jericho could have won the 2000 edition of the Royal Rumble match, instead of The Rock.

In the latest edition of Off the SKript with Dr Chris Featherstone, the former WWE lead writer and creative said that if he and fellow creative Ed Ferrara had remained with the company into the year 2000, instead of jumping ship to WCW, Chris Jericho could very well have been booked to win the 2000 Royal Rumble.

Here is what Vince Russo had to say on Chris Jericho winning the Rumble:

"We had the very last show we wrote that they changed, we had Jericho beating The Rock. So bro, if we would have continued to book, Jericho very well could have won that Royal Rumble."

Vince Russo praises The Rock winning the Royal Rumble match

However, despite Chris Jericho not being victorious in the Royal Rumble match, Vince Russo would go on to praise the eventual winner - The Rock.

The former WWE writer would explain how he felt The Rock was "the best" the company had at that time, to put in that prime position, coinsidering things did not work out the way he would have liked for Chris Jericho. He would also say that, considering the circumstances leading up to the match, The Rock would also have been his choice for the winner.

"But if you take that out of the occasion, bro, when I’m looking at everybody in this match, Rock’s the best you got. You’ve got great people in there, you really do. At the end of the day, Rock is the best you’ve got. So if I’m them and Russo and Ferrara leave, now we’ve got to shuffle and restart again. Yeah, that’s the guy that I would have went with. Absolutely."

