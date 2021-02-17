Former WWE writer reveals what would have happened if Shawn Michaels didn't get hurt in 1998 [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo talked about whether Triple H would have become a megastar if Shawn Michaels hadn't gotten hurt in the late 90s.

Vince Russo had a lot of interesting stuff to share while answering fan questions on the latest episode of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. When a fan asked him if Triple H would have become a top star if Shawn Michaels didn't get hurt in 1998, here's what Russo had to say:

"I'm gonna say no. Because there's a lot to wrestlers protecting their spots, even when it comes to friends. So, if Shawn would have never got hurt, and Shawn was still on the scene, I'm sure even though he was friends with Triple H, Shawn would have protected his spot, probably without Hunter even knowing about it."

Triple H and Shawn Michaels were incredibly close for the entirety of their WWE careers

Shawn Michaels and Triple H were members of the infamous backstage faction named The Kliq back in the 90s. The duo formed DX soon after, and the stable became one of the most successful groups in WWE history.

At WrestleMania 14 in 1998, Shawn Michaels lost the WWE title to Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event. An injury forced him out of action following the big match, and Triple H took over the reins of DX immediately after.

Shawn Michaels would return to action four years later, with his first feud being against Triple H, who wasn't happy that The Heartbreak Kid had come back to snatch the spotlight away from him. Triple H had become a massive star while Michaels was gone and wasn't going to let HBK come back and take it all in an instant.

Michaels and Triple H engaged in several feuds following the former's big return in 2002. Both Superstars will go down as two of the biggest stars in WWE history. Do you agree with Vince Russo's comments about Triple H not becoming a big star if Michaels hadn't got hurt? Sound off!