Vince Russo was far from pleased with Johnny Gargano carrying around a whistle in backstage segments on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

One of the most heavily featured storylines on the latest edition of the Monday night show was the saga surrounding The Miz, Dexter Lumis, and Gargano. A few hours before the show, the former WWE Champion took to Twitter to boast about knowing a secret that could "blow up the internet."

Although The A-Lister didn't reveal anything in front of the Charlotte, North Carolina fans. Johnny Gargano claimed to know The Miz's secret and threatened to blow his cover if he didn't speak the truth. While this was intriguing enough, Vince Russo blasted WWE for having Gargano carry around a white to demonstrate he was a whistleblower.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, the former WWE head writer said that Triple H's booking of this storyline resembled how Vince McMahon used to book.

"Johnny Gargano is walking at the back with a whistle now. Come on, that's like the lowest possible common denominator. The great Triple H strikes again. I don't even know if the guy is back at the show. All I know is, he's supposedly responsible for all of this. This is a Vince McMahon, once again. Johnny Gargano is gonna blow a whistle; that's why he's walking around with a whistle in his hand. This is Vince McMahon, 101," said Vince Russo. [From 16:29 to 17:16]

Check out the full video below:

Johnny Gargano was also in action on WWE RAW

Apart from the ongoing storyline with The Miz, Gargano competed against the recently returned Baron Corbin on the Monday night show. Former Intercontinental Champion's on-screen manager JBL was present in the commentary box during the bout, reiterating the fact that his client was a "modern-day wrestling god."

As expected, Corbin emerged victorious over Johnny Gargano, accumulating his second straight win on RAW. Following the loss, an angry Gargano came across The Miz again, warning him that he would reveal the truth about Dexter Lumis' situation if The A-Lister didn't.

What do you make of Vince Russo's take on Johnny Gargano carrying around a whistle on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes