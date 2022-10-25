WWE Superstar The Miz teased a huge announcement ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

The Miz is currently involved in a feud with Dexter Lumis. The former NXT star has kidnapped The A-Lister several times and even snuck into his house.

On last week's episode of RAW, The Miz and Dexter Lumis were scheduled to square off in a singles match. However, The Miz pretended to slip on a wet floor in an effort to get out of the bout. Once that didn't work, he attacked Lumis with a steel chair during his entrance to avoid the match.

The former two-time WWE Champion recently took to Twitter to claim that he has a secret and asked fans for an absurd "100,000" likes before tonight's show in North Carolina in order to reveal it.

"People here in WWE like to talk about secrets," said The Miz in the video in his tweet. "Well, I have a secret that could break the internet. I'll tell you what, since we are in Buzz City, if this video gets 100,000 likes before Monday Night Raw, I will reveal that secret."

Former WWE writer isn't a fan of the feud between The Miz & Dexter Lumis

Freddie Prinze Jr., who earlier worked with WWE as a creative writer, recently shared his thoughts about the storyline between Dexter and The Miz.

On an episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, the actor brought up a segment on a recent episode of WWE RAW when Dexter disguised himself as a hockey player to sneak up on The Miz.

"Miz had a hundred thousand bodyguards with him, and then when they cut back all the bodyguards are dead. They were in Canada, there was a statue of a hockey player behind him, and of course it was Dexter Lumis. And it reminded me of the 80s movie Mannequin, with Dexter Lumis cast in the Kim Cattrall roll." [6:36 - 6:55]

Despite his best efforts with the Miz Force, Do you believe in miracles? YES!Despite his best efforts with the Miz Force, @mikethemiz gets taken out backstage by @DexterWWE on #WWERaw Do you believe in miracles? YES!Despite his best efforts with the Miz Force, @mikethemiz gets taken out backstage by @DexterWWE on #WWERaw! https://t.co/MNlLoLgqEG

Dexter Lumis returned to the company on the August 8th edition of RAW and has yet to wrestle a match on television. It will be interesting to see when the 38-year-old steps into the ring for a match on the main roster.

