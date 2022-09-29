Former WWE Writer shares an interesting connection with Mick Foley

Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz apparently had the same college professor as Hardcore Legend Mick Foley.

Gewirtz recently wrote a book titled, "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in the WWE", detailing his 15-year stint in WWE. From 1999 - 2012, Brian worked as a member of the WWE Creative Team and was hired following the departures of Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara. Prior to this, however, Gewirtz had studied to become a television/sitcom writer.

On the latest edition of the Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw podcast, Brian outlined his early experiences with WWE. He detailed that his first real-life encounter with WWE Superstars was brought to him by a college professor. In an interesting revelation, Gewirtz then noted that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was also taught by that professor while studying at a different university. The professor was referred to only as "Professor Thompson."

"I forget exactly the circumstances, Oh I think it was my college professor, Professor Thompson, Syracuse. He was also Mick Foley's professor when Mick Foley went to Cortland." Brian said (5:37 - 5:47)

Gewirtz was a member of WWE Creative during Mick Foley's on-screen run as WWE Commissioner in early 2000s.

Mick Foley's professor got Gewirtz a meeting with an Attitude Era tag team

Also on the Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, Gewirtz elaborated on his first Attitude Era meet and greet The Headbangers.

While studying at Syracuse University, Gewirtz' Professor Thompson gave him the opportunity to attend a meet and greet at the Anaheim Center. Former WWE Tag Champs The Headbangers were present for the event.

"Through some maccinations, we got an Attitude Era meet and greet, I think it was with The Headbangers. There are pictures of me and all my college buddies out there with The Headbangers, having the time of our lives." he added (5:48 - 6:01)

Brian Gewirtz @bfg728 Al Snow @TheRealAlSnow My good friend Brian Gewirtz wrote a great book that an amazing read for anyone who is a fan of pro wrestling and gives great insight from a non performers point of view congratulations @bfg728 My good friend Brian Gewirtz wrote a great book that an amazing read for anyone who is a fan of pro wrestling and gives great insight from a non performers point of view congratulations @bfg728 https://t.co/bxsoBcnzx8 Thank you @TheRealAlSnow ! So much fun working with you on all the different European Championships and Head Cheese. And very much appreciate you constantly preventing Steve Blackman from knocking me the hell out. twitter.com/therealalsnow/… Thank you @TheRealAlSnow! So much fun working with you on all the different European Championships and Head Cheese. And very much appreciate you constantly preventing Steve Blackman from knocking me the hell out. twitter.com/therealalsnow/…

Gewirtz alleges that there are photos of him, his old college buddies, and The Headbangers out there somewhere. Bradshaw and Brisco found humor in this.

What did you think of Gewirtz' Foley fact? What did you think of their work together in the early 2000s? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far