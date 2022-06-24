“He came across as one of the most unlikeable people” - Former WWE writer shares thoughts on Cody Rhodes' reality TV show

Vince Russo recently gave his thoughts on the impression Cody Rhodes had on him after watching the WWE Superstar's reality TV show.

Rhodes to the Top is an American reality television series that premiered in 2018 on the USA Network. The show was based on the lives of The American Nightmare and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, both in and out of the squared circle.

Speaking about the TV series in an interview with Wrestle Buddy, Vince Russo stated that Cody's over-the-top antics during the show made him come across as an unlikeable guy:

"Rhodes to the Top got horrible viewership. I watched it and he came across as one of the most unlikable people I've ever seen in my life. Like, status and money and the big house and the walking around in a suit. Bro, that does not appeal to the mass blue-collar audience man,"- Russo said. (from 1:20:57 to 1:21:23)

Vince Russo gave his thoughts on Cody Rhodes competing with torn pectoral muscle at WWE Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes stunned the wrestling fraternity at Hell in a Cell when he came out for his match against Seth Rollins despite suffering a torn pectoral muscle. The American Nightmare's performance inside the ominous structure while battered and bruised earned him praise from all around the world.

Speaking about the bout, Vince Russo stated that he initially didn't understand WWE's decision to let Rhodes perform at the premium live event. However, after watching a video which educated him on the injury, he understood why the former Intercontinenal Champion competed:

"So I saw a great video by a doctor that really educated me. He was talking about Cody because my whole thing was, bro, why are you going to get in there and wrestle if it can make your condition worse," said Vince Russo. "Why are you going to do it? So, I listen to the doctor, and the doctor explains, bro, when that pectoral muscle is ripped off the bone, you can't do any more damage. Like, the damage is done." (4:15 - 4:50)

Cody Rhodes was written off of WWE programming on the RAW after Hell in a Cell. Seth Rollins attacked him with a sledgehammer to send him away. While his surgery was successful, he is expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

