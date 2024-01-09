Former WWE writer slams Nia Jax's segment with major star on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo felt that the whole segment with Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley on RAW did not do anything to progress the storyline.

The Irresistible Force walked out to the ring this week for an interview with Michael Cole. She spoke of her win over Becky Lynch on Day 1 and claimed that she would win the Women's Royal Rumble match with the same ease. However, the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, confronted Jax. The Eradicator stated that she was nothing like Becky and would take out Nia if she thought of facing her.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo felt the whole segment fell flat. The former writer detailed that the two women just talked, and the angle did nothing to progress the story heading into the Royal Rumble.

"This was just so flat. Nothing came out of it, nothing moved forward." [From 38:13 onwards]

Russo felt WWE left some segments falling flat

During the same conversation, the former WWE writer stated that the creative team could book the segments much better.

He felt that the angles should have ended with some action.

"They're leaving so many of these in-rings [segments] flat. They felt the opening in-ring flat with Drew and Punk, then they left Rhea and Nia flat. You gotta get into some action," said Russo. [From 4:43 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how the action picks up in WWE over the next few weeks as we near the Royal Rumble premium live event.

