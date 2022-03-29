"Tearing the backstage area apart" - Former WWE writer speaks on Becky Lynch's personality following Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about Becky Lynch’s personality following the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Bianca Belair made her return following a throat injury caused by the Irish star. The 32-year-old thwarted an attack by Lynch and cut the RAW Women's Champion's hair.

In the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, Russo said he hated that Lynch was trying to put her hair back in place instead of looking for retribution.

Russo added that it was disappointing to see Big Time Becks give an interview and not tear the backstage area apart after having her hair cut.

“Becky was trying to put her hair back in place. I hate this bro. And I’m watching this and I’m like, okay Becky you just got your hair cut in the middle of the ring, you’re trying to put that hair back in place, why isn’t Becky looking for Bianca Belair? Can somebody explain to me why she isn’t tearing the backstage area apart?” said Russo. (56:20- 57:20)

Russo feels that the creative team has turned Belair into a complete heel. The former writer said that The EST is a babyface in real life, but WWE has made her a heel.

“It’s like they’re doing everything to make Bianca Belair a heel, like everything. From the promos to the lipstick, to the swag, she’s not a babyface. I think she’s a babyface in real life, she ain’t a babyface here,” said Russo. (1:05:40- 1:07:10)

Becky Lynch said she will end Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38

Following the punishment Becky Lynch had to face at the hands of Bianca Belair on this week’s RAW, The Man has promised to ‘end’ Belair at WrestleMania 38.

The Man has managed to injure The EST several times in the past. But as things stands, Belair seems prepared for their upcoming match at the Show of Shows.

Cutting Lynch's hair inside the ring could be a sign of things to come at WrestleMania.

