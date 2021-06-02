Former WWE writer states why the company could be up for sale after the release of Braun Strowman and others

The WWE Universe has been left speechless with the recent releases from the company. Earlier today, WWE announced the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Murphy, Lana, and Santana Garrett.

Now, former WWE writer Dave Schilling has reacted to the news with a tweet. He stated that the releases could be a sign that the company could be up for sale.

"Ummm I think WWE is for sale," tweeted Dave Schilling.

Ummm I think WWE is for sale. https://t.co/bp6yboxsYN — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) June 2, 2021

The former WWE writer further mentioned how cutting such major names could be a sign that WWE is trying to maximize its profits before a potential sale.

"You don’t cut talent assets on this level unless you are trying to maximize profits before a sale," wrote Schilling. "Braun is a legit top guy, a former world champion, and a merchandise mover. Alastair Black was getting a push on TV LAST WEEK. This is very telling."

Braun is a legit top guy, a former world champion, and a merchandise mover. Alastair Black was getting a push on TV LAST WEEK. This is very telling. — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) June 2, 2021

Why are the recent WWE releases so shocking?

While this isn't the first time that WWE has made some shocking and unexpected releases, some of the names on the list are extremely hard to understand. Braun Strowman was the Universal Champion at this time last year. Just a few short months ago, he defeated Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37. Less than one month ago, "The Monster Among Men" was competing for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021

Aleister Black was another shocking release. The SmackDown superstar recently made his return to TV following a long absence. He also got a new gimmick and seemingly started a feud against Big E on SmackDown a few weeks ago.

What do you think about the idea that the releases could signal a potential sale? Sound off in the comments below.

