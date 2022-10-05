"I'm not a big fan" - Former WWE Writer on The Miz vs Dexter Lumis feud 

Former WWE employee Freddie Prinze Jr. has given his thoughts on a recent segment between The Miz and Dexter Lumis and the feud overall.

Since Lumis returned to WWE only a few months ago, he has made it his mission to torment The Miz. Dexter has kidnapped The A-Lister, hidden in the back of his car, carried him off, cut his way through the ring to scare Miz, and cost him title matches. Why exactly Lumis is doing this is unclear, still, it continued on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW when Dexter took out several of Miz's bodyguards and ambushed him after hiding in disguise as a statue.

On a recent edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. gave his opinion on the segment. While detailing Monday night's additions to the angle, Prinze Jr. noted that Lumis' disguise, a hockey player statue, did get a laugh out of him. He also prefaced his comments by stating that he doesn't usually enjoy the Miz/Lumis segments.

"Now, usually I'm not a big fan of the Miz and Lumis storyline," he began. [6:25 - 6:30]

Freddie then detailed the first backstage segment the two shared that night, before outlining Dexter's disguise. He likened the feud to an 80s movie, Mannequin.

"Miz had a hundred thousand bodyguards with him, and then when they cut back all the bodyguards are dead. They were in Canada, there was a statue of a hockey player behind him, and of course it was Dexter Lumis. And it reminded me of the 80s movie Mannequin, with Dexter Lumis cast in the Kim Cattrall roll." [6:36 - 6:55]

When was Dexter Lumis' last WWE match?

Dexter Lumis' last WWE match was for the NXT Tag Team Championships back in April of this year.

In that match, Lumis teamed up with unlikely ally Duke Hudson to take on the team of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, otherwise known as Pretty Deadly. In that match, the NXT UK veterans were able to retain their newly-won NXT Tag Team Championships.

Shortly after, Lumis was released from his NXT contract amid changes to the brand's direction. He last wrestled as Sam Shaw on June 12th for the NWA.

What did you think about Freddie's Miz/Lumis comments? Would you like to see Dexter Lumis wrestle again soon? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

If you use any of the quotes from this article please credit Wrestling With Freddie and give H/T to Sportskeeda for transcription.

