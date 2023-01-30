Former WWE writer doesn't think anybody can "supersede" Roman Reigns and The Usos (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently lavished praise on Roman Reigns and The Usos, saying nobody can surpass what they achieved in 2022.

While the Tribal Chief won the Male Wrestler of the Year, The Usos won the Tag Team of the Year in the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards last year. Considering their 2022 was just as great as their 2021, or arguably even better, Vince Russo believes it's hard for anyone to beat them this time as well.

Ahead of this year's edition of the awards, Russo discussed the best candidates for every honor on the latest Writing with Russo. The former WWE writer thinks that apart from Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, Big E, too, would have retained his Babyface of the Year award if not for the injury that has sidelined him.

"This is a great exercise and a great example because a year has passed. Would anyone supersede Roman Reigns and The Usos? What does that tell you right there, guys? And let's face it. The only reason Big E might be superseded is because he got hurt, right? Otherwise, it could have been the same three," said Vince Russo. (4:54 - 5:20)

Roman Reigns could face Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Things came crashing down for The Bloodline at Royal Rumble 2023 after Sami Zayn attacked Roman Reigns with a steel chair. The Tribal Chief had ordered Zayn to attack a weakened Kevin Owens with a chair. However, the former Intercontinental Champion shocked fans by attacking Reigns instead.

This led to Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa pulverizing Zayn along with Reigns, as Jey Uso looked on before walking away. According to a recent report, the next chapter of this story will witness Sami Zayn challenging Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023 in front of his hometown fans in Montreal.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now as confirmed as it can be for the Feb 18 Elimination Chamber show main event in Montreal.



- Dave Meltzer

(Wrestling Observer) Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now as confirmed as it can be for the Feb 18 Elimination Chamber show main event in Montreal.- Dave Meltzer(Wrestling Observer) https://t.co/AccPVv2aVZ

As for The Usos, their future is also unclear now as Jey Uso didn't join his Bloodline stablemates to attack Zayn at Royal Rumble.

What do you make of Vince Russo's thoughts on Roman Reigns and The Usos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

