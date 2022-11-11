Former WWE writer thinks 20-year wrestling veteran would last for 2 minutes in a fight against Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks Sami Zayn won't be able to last for more than two minutes in a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Honorary Uce is one of the biggest stars in WWE today. No matter what Zayn does, the fans rally behind him. Despite being a part of The Bloodline, a heel stable, viewers wildly cheer them on, thanks to the former Intercontinental Champion's infectious charm and lovable persona.

This has, naturally, led to many proclaiming that the 20-year veteran deserves a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained why he wasn't in favor of Sami Zayn challenging Reigns.

The former WWE writer feels that Zayn is not at Reigns' level and would last for hardly two minutes if they squared off inside the ring.

Russo added that Zayn is not a believable contender and would never draw casual fans, just like Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, and Kofi Kingston never did.

"Listen, bro, here's the bottom line at the end of the day. Bottom line to a casual fan like Vince Russo. Here's Sami Zayn, here's Roman Reigns, period, end of story. This guy would last two minutes with Roman Reigns in a fight, period, end of story. That's what every casual viewer sees. You cannot take this guy seriously, bro. That's why Daniel Bryan didn't draw, that's why Kofi didn't draw, that's why CM Punk didn't draw, because to casual fans, it is not believable," said Vince Russo. (6:58 - 7:39)

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo on WWE pushing Sami Zayn in the main event picture

The wrestling veteran was perplexed that despite having behemoths like Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman under its umbrella, WWE was still pushing Sami Zayn.

"You got guys in your company like Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman and this guy is gonna be the champ?" added Vince Russo. (7:40 - 7:50)

Considering Zayn's importance as a Bloodline member, it's safe to say a match between him and Reigns won't materialize soon.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on a possible Sami Zayn vs. The Tribal Chief clash? Sound off in the comments section below.

