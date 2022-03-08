"Everybody should be fired" - WWE Veteran makes a big statement while talking about The Mysterios' absence (Exclusive)

WWE continued to develop its WrestleMania storylines on this week's RAW, including a segment featuring The Miz, Logan Paul and Jerry Lawler.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio were oddly not present on the show despite being the confirmed WrestleMania opponents for Miz and Paul.

While reviewing the latest RAW episode, Vince Russo stated that several important WWE stars have not been used on TV as of late by the company even though they have active WrestleMania angles in place.

"There is no way when we're building to a pay-per-view, where people on the pay-per-view, let alone WrestleMania, are not going to be on the show. These people are not on the show because they don't know what to do with them," stated Vince Russo. "That's why AJ was injured. They don't know what to do with that. That's why the Mysterios. That's the only reason they are not on the show, bro, because creatively, they don't know what to do with them, and if that's the case, everybody should be fired. Everybody should be fired, bro!" [32:46 - 34:16]

''What was accomplished here?'' - Vince Russo on The Miz's WWE RAW segment

WWE brought Jerry Lawler back on Monday Night RAW in front of his hometown fans to be a part of The Miz's WrestleMania angle.

Vince Russo declared that WWE didn't gain anything from The King's return and specifically said that The Miz's segments in the ring often don't add much to the overall narrative.

"Why do I always feel, bro, I always feel, and we've done a lot of these shows," Russo added. "Why do I always feel like nothing ever comes out from The Miz in the ring. I feel like nothing ever comes out of it. All the time, it's the same thing. What came out of this? What was accomplished here? They put down Lawler. Okay." [31:17 - 32-45]

Rey and Dominik Mysterio will take on The Miz and Logan Paul on the first night of WrestleMania 38, which will follow WWE's yearly tradition of having a celebrity match for its showcase event.

