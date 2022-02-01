"Who did The Undertaker give the rub to?" - Wrestling veteran claims WWE legends don't put stars over (Exclusive)

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke at length about the company's inability to create new stars. The Wrestling Veteran also made a massive claim regarding legends like The Undertaker and John Cena not appropriately putting talent over on their way out.

As noted earlier, Vince Russo felt WWE's recent booking had proven Triple H right about not building up the next big megastar in the same vein as John Cena.

Russo said the blame came down to the WWE as none of the iconic wrestlers from past eras gave the rub to younger talents.

"Bro, who did The Undertaker give the rub to? Who did John Cena give the rub to? These guys don't give the rub to anybody. They just disappear. They do movies, then Vince pays them a lot of money when he is in a hole, and he needs them for Saudi or a big WrestleMania. None of these guys gave anybody the rub on their way out, bro. Who did The Rock give the rub to? Who did Austin give the rub to?" questioned Vince Russo. [08:33 - 09:05]

"That's not on them" - Vince Russo provides context for his comments about Undertaker and WWE legends

Vince Russo provided more clarity on his statements and said that the likes of John Cena and The Undertaker would personally have no problems putting other superstars over.

However, Russo felt WWE had not utilized its legends well enough as the company is still struggling to establish the younger wrestlers as major players in the fans' eyes.

"The scene is the 'Takers and the people of this magnitude; they are not on their way out getting other people over. And bro, that's not on them. Don't get me wrong. I'm sure 'Taker would put anybody over. A Cena would put anybody over but there is a way to do this, and they are just not doing it the right way," stated Russo. [09:12 - 09:44]

Co-host Chris Featherstone brought up The Undertaker's loss to Roman Reigns from years ago, and Vince Russo revealed the problem with the WrestleMania 33 match.

The former WWE writer said that Reigns did not need the win as he was already getting reactions from the audience before he faced the Deadman.

"But Chris, what you're saying is when you use all these examples of 'Taker put Reigns over, and Austin put Rock over, and when you use all these examples, bro, those people were already over. 'Taker putting Reigns over did not get Roman Reigns anymore over. He was already as over as he was, and he was still the same over after he beat 'Taker," added the former WWE writer. [12:33 - 12:59]

Is WWE really failing to elevate fresh faces despite pairing them against legends? Do you agree with Vince Russo's arguments? Let us know in the comments section.

