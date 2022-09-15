"What a mark!" - Former WWE Writer Vince Russo pictured with world-famous musician 

Former WWE Head of Creative Vince Russo has taken to social media to share an interesting image of himself and famous rock star Gene Simmons.

Gene Simmons is a well known by his stage persona The Demon, he is the bassist and co-lead singer of the rock band "Kiss".

Russo was one of the driving forces behind WWE's Attitude Era between 1997 and 2000. At the time, he and writing partner Ed Ferrara headed up WWE creative, until jumping ship to WCW in 2000. Following the WCW buyout, Russo would briefly return to Vince McMahon's company and enjoy a couple of stints on the NWA TNA/IMPACT Wrestling creative team.

During his time on the WCW creative team, Russo no doubt encountered The Demon, a wrestling gimmick inspired by Gene Simmons of Kiss. This might just explain the former WWE Writer's latest tweet, where he is pictured next to the well-known bass player/vocalist. In the caption, Russo jokingly calls Gene Simmons a 'mark.'

"What a MARK!!! I’m talking about Gene." Russo wrote

Check out his tweet below:

In 1999, The Demon, based on Simmons, was introduced to WCW audiences as the first member of the proposed Warriors of KISS faction. Other band members Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, and Ace Frehely were also expected to receive characters based on their personas. However, due to low ratings involving The Demon, plans were scrapped in 2000.

What was the fan reaction to Vince Russo and Gene Simmons?

Wrestling fans and music lovers have also taken to the platform to share their thoughts on Vince Russo's picture.

One fan claimed that Russo was, in fact, the 'mark' in this situation.

tf79 @slayer51811 @THEVinceRusso Yeah, right Vince u are the mark in this pic with Gene Simmons @THEVinceRusso Yeah, right Vince u are the mark in this pic with Gene Simmons

Russo clearly agreed with this statement, given his response.

One wrestling fan clearly wasn't a fan of Kiss or their iconic face paint.

Graham Williams @graham_williams @THEVinceRusso Face paint is so outdated, that gimmick will have no longevity @THEVinceRusso Face paint is so outdated, that gimmick will have no longevity 😆

One fan was very impressed with the picture. He described the image as a 'gem.'

Jacknicholas @jacknicholas86 @THEVinceRusso POP!! as a shoot that is a awesome picture there my man with you and gene as a shoot a absolute freaking gem @THEVinceRusso POP!! as a shoot that is a awesome picture there my man with you and gene as a shoot a absolute freaking gem

One fan told Russo that that's 'how he was' with wrestlers, without providing any further context.

One fan simply laughed out loud and expressed it.

Back in August 1999, Gene Simmons and the rest of his Kiss bandmates performed on an episode of WCW Nitro. This was to introduce the Demon character. Notoriously, this was one of the lowest-rated segments in company history, ensuring the gimmick more-or-less died on arrival.

What do you think of Vince Russo's post? You can share your thoughts in the comments down below.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far