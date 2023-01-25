Former WWE writer Vince Russo has criticized modern wrestlers for thinking that they're over when it's the opposite.

Professional wrestling has given birth to many household names, such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, and John Cena. Many of them went from headlining WrestleMania to starring in major blockbuster films. They were also significantly popular among fans and got the biggest pop of the night.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo opined that today's wrestlers aren't over like how the above-mentioned names were.

"Bro I really believe all of these wrestlers today, all of them bro, go down the list, okay bro? Because you've got such a hardcore audience, I think they all think they're over. Their definition of over and my definition of over are two completely different things bro," said Russo. [59:16 - 59:38]

Vince Russo compares Kevin Owens with WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin

On this week's special edition of Monday Night RAW, The Prizefighter hit The Miz with two stunners and sent a message to his Royal Rumble opponent Roman Reigns.

Vince Russo compared Kevin Owens' popularity with Steve Austin, stating that The Rattlesnake would get recognized more in public than the former Universal Champion.

"Over to me bro, is when Steve Austin - think of this, bro; Steve Austin walking through an airport. Kevin Owens walking through an airport. That's it bro, I mean case closed. I think they all think from NXT, and those crowds at Full Sail, to now they've got the hardcores there, I think they have a false sense of being over when they're just not over to the masses bro," he said. [59:39 - 1:00:13]

Kevin Owens and the Tribal Chief will collide at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this Saturday for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take? Sound off in the comments below!

