Former WWE writer Vince Russo reacts to seeing a 71-year-old Ric Flair on WWE RAW

Ric Flair recently turned heel on an episode of RAW and aided Randy Orton in defeating Christian.

Flair appeared on last night's show as well and confronted Big Show.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently joined Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone for a Facebook live session and answered several questions asked by fans. Russo shared his thoughts on seeing WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appearing on RAW and didn't seem too thrilled with the same.

It bothers me because I know these people. It bothers me Jim Ross is at the shows. I mean, that really, really bothers me. Lawler, they took off so that's not an issue, but personally it bothers me because I know these people and I don't think a wrestling show is worth the risk. I just, I really don't.

Ric Flair is 71 years old and recently appeared on an episode of WWE RAW. He confronted Big Show and threw some insults at the giant. A short while ago, Flair had appeared on RAW and delivered a low blow to Christian, aiding Randy Orton in defeating him.

Dubbed as the Dirtiest Player in the Game, Flair initially hinted that he was concerned for Christian's well-being but turned on him in no time.

The coronavirus crisis is showing no signs of slowing down and it's quite understandable that Russo wouldn't want to see Flair put himself at risk. A bunch of WWE personnel have recently tested positive for COVID-19, including Renee Young and Jamie Noble.