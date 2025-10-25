Former WWE writer Vince Russo recalls "The Avengers" storyline that never happened (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about his Avengers storyline. This angle was planned when he was working for WCW.

Russo was the head writer for WWE during the peak of the Attitude Era. He wrote some major storylines for the company at the peak of its popularity. He then jumped ship to WCW. However, the wrestling writer could not replicate the same success in the Ted Turner-owned promotion.

During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo spoke about one of his revolutionary storylines in WCW. He had pitched to rid the company of some of the old-timers like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Mr. Perfect, and Macho Man Randy Savage. He planned that these legends would then form an alliance called The Avengers and return to exact revenge. The veteran writer noted that this was long before the Avengers movie was released and the Marvel superheroes had become a household name.

"The storyline I was creating when I went to WCW was, one by one, we were eliminating all the legends. That's why the Filthy Young Animals took Flair out to the desert. That's why Hogan did the job to Sting. That's why I had a thing with Mr. Perfect, where if he lost one match, he was out. We were doing a thing with Roddy Piper. We did a thing with Savage. The whole idea was going to be - get rid of all these legend. And they kind of come back as the Avengers. Now, this was before the Avengers movie. This was 1999. The beauty of that would have been you have all these legends coming together and united, who never got along in the past.

The ex-WWE writer added that the old-timers became paranoid and spoke with upper management to get the storyline nixed.

"That was the storyline, and they were all told that in the front. But once I did it, then they got into the ears of Bill Bush, 'Oh, Russo, he's trying to get rid of us.' And I was like, okay whatever."

WCW, unfortunately, went out of business in 2001, with the promotion making record losses. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon bought the company for $4.3 million, putting an end to the Monday Night Wars.

