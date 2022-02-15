"He Looked like a boy in there" - WWE Veteran has a big issue with Brock Lesnar and Elimination Chamber stars (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has revealed that the Elimination Chamber contestants look like 'boys' compared to Brock Lesnar. The veteran spoke about the opening segment of RAW, which featured Chamber participants getting some promo time ahead of the WWE Championship match.

Vince Russo felt that there was a clear difference in size between Brock Lesnar and some of the other stars scheduled to compete in the Elimination Chamber.

Russo also specifically mentioned Austin Theory and Seth Rollins when talking about his main issue with the RAW segment:

"Bro, they look like boys. He (Austin Theory) looked like a boy in there. Rollins was smart enough to at least try to keep his distance from Lesnar because when he leaned in, you could see the difference between the size of those two guys," stated Vince Russo. [11:36-11:52]

This was a pop-fest: Vince Russo criticizes WWE RAW's opening segment

Vince Russo has often noted how the promotion's main shows seem like live events, and he got a similar vibe from the most recent episode of RAW.

Russo said that the first segment of the Monday Night RAW was nothing but a succession of pops and was a common sight at wrestling house shows.

The former WWE personality explained that Vince McMahon's company didn't gain much out of the 15-minute angle as it ended with Brock Lesnar delivering the F5 on Austin Theory.

"And bro, like, this had nothing to do with trying to pique our interest going into Sunday," Russo continued, "this was a pop-fest, bro. Here comes Lashley, pop! Here comes Rollins, pop! Here comes Riddle, pop! Here comes Austin, pop! Here comes AJ, pop! That's all it is, bro. These are house show pops. That's all they are. What did we get out of this segment, bro? What did we get out of the first fifteen minutes of this show? Valuable television time. We got Brock Lesnar F5ing Austin Theory. Who gives a flying 'you know what?' Nothing! Absolutely nothing! Zero." Russo further added. [11:53-12:40]

Did you like how WWE kicked off the go-home RAW for Elimination Chamber? Is Vince Russo right with his observations?

Sound off in the comments section below.

