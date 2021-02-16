"That's the sh*t I want to see!" - Former WWE writer says Edge/Roman Reigns feud should use "real stories" [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has said he would like to see the feud between Edge and Roman Reigns use "real stories" and "real drama."

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo - the show where Vince Russo reveals how he would book WWE storylines - the former WWE employee said real life backstage drama would improve the storyline.

Specifically, Russo referred to potential backstage anger over Edge winning the Royal Rumble. Russo also brought the global pandemic into the equation. Here's what he had to say:

"You can go the old “Oh, I want something back I never lost.” But if it’s me? I’m going to - as a shoot - the p*ssed-off locker room. Wait a minute, bro. This guy just walks in? That’s the sh*t I want to see! Real stories, real reality. Think about what these guys went through, through the pandemic. Think about that bro. Being tested, getting the COVID, they can’t leave their hotel room. These guys went through absolute hell for a year. This guy walks in the door and wins the Royal Rumble?! And these guys shouldn’t be p*ssed?! Are you kidding me?"

Vince Russo criticizes WWE's current use of Edge

Do yourself a favor and check out @THEVinceRusso and @chrisprolific in the new @SKWrestling_ series called 'Writing with Russo' ahead of #WWERaw. The former WWE head writer books Edge's road to WrestleMania perfectly.https://t.co/FpeB7Qj0AK — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) February 15, 2021

Vince Russo was also highly critical of the way WWE have not allowed Edge to reveal his chosen opponent for WrestleMania. Russo once again emphasized the use of Beth Phoenix, Edge's wife, would make for a much more compelling build.

"When Beth Phoenix says to Edge, "What’s more important, your friend or your family?" You’re thinking, "I know what you’re thinking, I know who you are, I know your heart." But we’re talking about your kids. Bro, the freaking drama - what’s their drama? “Oh, Edge is gonna let you know next week who he’s choosing!” No! Not next week! The fu-...Oh come on, bro. Really?!"

You can watch the clip from Writing with Russo at the link here:

Advertisement

If any quotes from this clip are used please give a H/T to SK Wrestling.