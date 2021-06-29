"It's a rib" - Former WWE writer slams Drew McIntyre's promo on RAW [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not a fan of Drew McIntyre's promo on RAW last night and isn't happy with his character's direction. McIntyre was in the main event of WWE RAW last night in a triple threat match.

He cut a promo on the Red brand right before the main event. During the promo, McIntyre spoke about the history of the Scots battling the English and how they overcame the odds.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer Vince Russo slammed McIntyre's promo and said that this could be a rib. Here's what Russo had to say:

"I gotta tell you, we're now into week seven of our Braveheart - Scotland promo. I honestly believe now, okay, Drew is now in rib territory. This is now a rib. It's gone on too long and the way he's selling this, I can almost tell that he knows it's a rib and he's purposely trying to get it over to shove it up their you know what. To television viewers, it's coming across as one giant rib now."

What went down with Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre competed in the main event of RAW in a triple threat match also involving AJ Styles and Riddle (representing Orton), with the winner qualifying for the men's Money In The Bank ladder match.

The Scottish Warrior was pretty dominant in long stretches during the match and had the size and power advantage. Riddle and Styles also gave it their all and in the end, all three men came close to winning the bout.

The finish of the match saw Riddle hitting AJ Styles with the RKO. The Original Bro had the match won only for Omos to pull Styles out of the ring before the referee could finish the count. McIntyre then blindsided Riddle with a Claymore Kick as the latter turned around and pinned him to pick up the win.

