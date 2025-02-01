Former WWE writer wants major shake up at Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

The WWE Royal Rumble is shaping up to be an exciting PLE for pro wrestling fans all over the world. The official card features two title matches as well as the men's and women's rumble matches.

The main title match of the night would see Cody Rhodes defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. The fan base seems to be split when it comes to picking a winner for the highly anticipated bout.

Speaking on a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo shared his prediction of the outcome of the Ladder Match. The former WWE writer said he wanted the company to "shake it up" by having Owens win the match at the Royal Rumble.

"Bro, they badly need to do something out of the normal. I would let Kevin Owens upset Cody Rhodes. And they can do it without hurting Cody Rhodes because it's a Ladder Match, so Owens doesn't have to pin (Rhodes)."

He continued:

"That's why I think it's a Ladder Match, so they could put Owens over, and it's not going to hurt Cody. They need to shake something up, Mac; they need to shake it up." [From 12:10 onwards]

For those who didn't watch the show, Kevin Owens had a tense verbal confrontation with CM Punk this week on SmackDown. It remains to be seen if these two men get the win in their respective matches at the Royal Rumble.

