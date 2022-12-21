Former WWE/WWF wrestler admits he faked a drug test for Hercules Hernandez

Hercules Hernandez once passed a WWE/WWF drug test after Mario Mancini agreed to urinate into a cup for him.

Hercules worked for WWE between 1985 and 1992, during which time he feuded with high-profile names such as Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior. While the company now has a strict drug policy in place, rules were more lenient in the 1980s.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Mancini revealed that drug-testing officials were not in the same room when wrestlers provided urine samples. As a result, the likes of Hercules were able to get co-workers to urinate for them:

"Here he comes, 'Hey, brother,'" Mancini said, quoting Hercules, real name Ray Fernandez. "I go, 'What's up, Ray?' 'Brother, you've gotta pee for me.' I go, 'Oh, Ray…' He goes, 'Oh, you've gotta pee for me. You don't do s**t, do you?' I go, 'No.' So, I take his cup, I go into the bathroom, I pee in the cup for him, put the cap on. I go, 'Here you go, Ray, you're good to go.' He's all happy and everything." [26:33 – 27:10]

Hercules also worked for New Japan Pro Wrestling and WCW after leaving WWE. He passed away in 2004 at the age of 47 due to heart disease.

How Vince McMahon allegedly viewed WWE drug tests

Mario Mancini worked for Vince McMahon between 1984 and 1992. He wrestled several major stars during that time, including Bret Hart and The Undertaker.

According to Mancini, the former WWE Chairman was more concerned about wrestlers taking social drugs than steroids:

"It was a loose kind of policy," Mancini continued. "The steroids were one thing, and I took them myself, but he really was a downer on the social drugs, the cocaine, and stuff like that. If everybody got busted for marijuana, there would be no TV taping. There wouldn't be anybody there!" [27:15 – 28:02]

RAW Superstar Matt Riddle was recently suspended after failing a drug test. He was written off television for six weeks as part of a storyline after being attacked by Solo Sikoa.

